Lindo Creek inquiry requests interview with outgoing Top Cop

The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) set up to investigate the 2008 Lindo Creek massacre has called on outgoing Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud to attend an interview.

“Well, they asked for an interview. I don’t know if that is appearing before the CoI or it means something else,” Persaud told reporters on Wednesday, when asked if he will be appearing before the Commission.

At the time of the killings, Persaud was serving as Crime Chief…..