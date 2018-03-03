Region One health crisis feared due to influx of illegal Venezuelans

Mabaruma Mayor Henry Smith yesterday warned that a health crisis may be looming in Region One given the large number of Venezuelans who are illegally crossing the border to seek medical attention and engage in trade.
Though acknowledging that Guyana has to show care towards its Spanish-speaking neighbours, Smith told Stabroek News that it must not come at the expense of the health and safety of locals.
“They can certainly bring diseases here… There are no checks and balances and lots of them have malaria and we were almost malaria-free here. I was there one morning and I saw them bringing a pig from Venezuela to sell. You see oranges coming, you got plants coming,” he said during an interview…..
Spring tides smash West Dem sea defence, houses
Towering spring tides yesterday flooded three villages on the West Coast Demerara, destroying houses, smashing 75 feet of the Uitvlugt sea defence, drowning livestock and displacing patients of the Leonora Hospital.
Cops kill two bandits in Berbice River shootout
Two suspected bandits were killed by police in a shootout in the Berbice River yesterday morning, hours after they reportedly raided a ranch house as part of a six-man gang and stole livestock and other property.
‘The president should be able to shape the vision’
Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman has denied that the plan to establish a Department of Energy to oversee the petroleum sector is due to the criticism directed at both him and the government over the contract negotiated with ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary and its partners.
Remaining oil blocks should be auctioned or saved for future -Jagdeo
Opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo has scoffed at government’s decision to have an international firm advise on marketing the country’s remaining oil blocks, saying it is most prudent to either auction them or leave them for future generations.
Gov’t/Ratio oil contract released
Government on Wednesday released a petroleum agreement that was signed between the then president Donald Ramotar and Israeli company Ratio Energy Limited just two weeks prior to the May 11th, 2015 general elections, and it also includes terms that mirror those in the controversial 2016 deal between the current administration and the local ExxonMobil affiliate and partners.