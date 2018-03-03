Rural constable shot in Laing Ave melee

The police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident at Laing Avenue,Charlestown about 11.30 last night that resulted in a Rural Constable attached to the Brickdam Police Station nursing a gunshot wound to his lower back at the GPHC.
An investigation, police say, has revealed that a resident of Laing Avenue had an unapproved entertainment activity in the community and a 22 year-old painter of Independence Boulevard went with a ‘drinks cart’ to sell and was denied permission by a Joint Services Lance Corporal who was reportedly providing security for the event; an argument ensued between the painter and the security and the latter allegedly dealt the other a chop to his left arm with a cutlass.
A group of irate persons then reportedly attacked and assaulted the security . The Rural Constable who was present rescued the security and placed him in the motor car of the Lance Corporal and drove off when someone shot him.
Both men were rushed to the the GPHC; the Rural Constable underwent emergency surgery and is presently in a stable condition whilst the other who was treated and sent away, has since been taken into custody and assisting with the investigation. The painter whom he allegedly wounded was admitted but later discharged.
The Rural Constable whose vehicle which was left at the scene after he taken to the hospital, was discovered in a trench in Laing Avenue.
Former T&T senator charged with sex offences against teen girl
(Trinidad Guardian) Former temporary Independent Senator Albert Sydney was released on $100,000 bail after appearing in court charged with two sexual offences against a 17-year-old girl yesterday.
Spring tides smash West Dem sea defence, houses
Towering spring tides yesterday flooded three villages on the West Coast Demerara, destroying houses, smashing 75 feet of the Uitvlugt sea defence, drowning livestock and displacing patients of the Leonora Hospital.
Cops kill two bandits in Berbice River shootout
Two suspected bandits were killed by police in a shootout in the Berbice River yesterday morning, hours after they reportedly raided a ranch house as part of a six-man gang and stole livestock and other property.
Region One health crisis feared due to influx of illegal Venezuelans
Mabaruma Mayor Henry Smith yesterday warned that a health crisis may be looming in Region One given the large number of Venezuelans who are illegally crossing the border to seek medical attention and engage in trade.
‘The president should be able to shape the vision’
Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman has denied that the plan to establish a Department of Energy to oversee the petroleum sector is due to the criticism directed at both him and the government over the contract negotiated with ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary and its partners.