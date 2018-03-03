Spring tides smash West Dem sea defence, houses

Towering spring tides yesterday flooded three villages on the West Coast Demerara, destroying houses, smashing 75 feet of the Uitvlugt sea defence, drowning livestock and displacing patients of the Leonora Hospital.

The high tides began at around 3 pm on Thursday, according to reports, flooding the streets and bottom houses of residents who reside closest to the seawall. But it was the waves that crept up in the wee hours of yesterday that caused the most damage, and in the aftermath of the early morning destruction, residents had braced themselves in anticipation of another rising tide, scheduled to hit again at 3 pm.

At close to 4 pm, scores of residents had congregated in the streets at Uitvlugt, some with cameras raised, as the water poured in around them, draining in torrents into the surrounding trenches and dams, inundating the area within minutes…..