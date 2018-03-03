Spring tides smash West Dem sea defence, houses

Towering spring tides yesterday flooded three villages on the West Coast Demerara, destroying houses, smashing 75 feet of the Uitvlugt sea defence, drowning livestock and displacing patients of the Leonora Hospital.
The high tides began at around 3 pm on Thursday, according to reports, flooding the streets and bottom houses of residents who reside closest to the seawall. But it was the waves that crept up in the wee hours of yesterday that caused the most damage, and in the aftermath of the early morning destruction, residents had braced themselves in anticipation of another rising tide, scheduled to hit again at 3 pm.
At close to 4 pm, scores of residents had congregated in the streets at Uitvlugt, some with cameras raised, as the water poured in around them, draining in torrents into the surrounding trenches and dams, inundating the area within minutes…..
Cops kill two bandits in Berbice River shootout
Two suspected bandits were killed by police in a shootout in the Berbice River yesterday morning, hours after they reportedly raided a ranch house as part of a six-man gang and stole livestock and other property.
Region One health crisis feared due to influx of illegal Venezuelans
Mabaruma Mayor Henry Smith yesterday warned that a health crisis may be looming in Region One given the large number of Venezuelans who are illegally crossing the border to seek medical attention and engage in trade.
‘The president should be able to shape the vision’
Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman has denied that the plan to establish a Department of Energy to oversee the petroleum sector is due to the criticism directed at both him and the government over the contract negotiated with ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary and its partners.
Remaining oil blocks should be auctioned or saved for future -Jagdeo
Opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo has scoffed at government’s decision to have an international firm advise on marketing the country’s remaining oil blocks, saying it is most prudent to either auction them or leave them for future generations.
Gov’t/Ratio oil contract released
Government on Wednesday released a petroleum agreement that was signed between the then president Donald Ramotar and Israeli company Ratio Energy Limited just two weeks prior to the May 11th, 2015 general elections, and it also includes terms that mirror those in the controversial 2016 deal between the current administration and the local ExxonMobil affiliate and partners.