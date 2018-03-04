Local News

Gov’t gets US$218,000 CDB grant for local gov’t reform

Director of Economics of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Dr. Justin Ram (second, from left) handing over the signed grant document to Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan (centre), in the presence of Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan (second, from right) and President of GAM Carwyn Holland (left). (Department of Public Information photo)

Government last Thursday signed a US$218,020 grant with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) for the implementation of a local government reform project.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report, the Capacity Building for Local Government Reform Project would see consultancy services provided to: build the Ministry of Communities’ capacity to better support the process of reform in local government; build the capacity of the Guyana Association of Municipalities; and conduct an institutional assessment of municipalities, to help them to improve performance and to better deliver results.

It added that the project will also review the current rate collection process, including the requisite property value updates, as well as examine other avenues for revenue generation. It will also seek to support a local structure that incorporates and considers the needs of vulnerable populations, including women, children, youth, the elderly, persons with disabilities, marginalised groups and those disadvantaged by poverty and other circumstances…..

