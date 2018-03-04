Gov’t receives Japanese ‘Master Plan’ for oil and gas sector

The Government of Guyana yesterday announced that it has received an ‘Oil and Gas Master Plan’ for Guyana, which was developed and submitted by Mitsubishi Corporation and Chiyoda Corporation in collaboration with the Government of Japan.
In a statement issued last evening, the Ministry of the Presidency said the plan has as key objectives the development of Guyana’s domestic oil industry, the creation of a balance in the domestic usage and exportation of products from indigenous oil and gas, the harmonisation of the industry in keeping with Guyana’s ‘green’ development agenda and the quantifying of the economic feasibility of the plans.
The report was presented on Friday to President David Granger at a meeting at State House. Also present at the meeting were Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, who is also performing the duties of Prime Minister, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, and the delegation from Japan, headed by Takeo Suzuki, acting Head of the Strategic Business Planning Section, Chiyoda Corporation. ….
Chevron, Petrobras among nine seeking remaining oil blocks
US oil major Chevron, Brazil’s Petrobras and France’s Total are among nine companies seeking remaining oil blocks here and government is exploring both “direct engagements” and a “select bidding process” in assigning them.
Local company pressing for US$120M onshore oil and gas base
Chief Executive Officer of Source One Supply Oil and Gas Marine Supplies Terry Singh, who is proposing to build an onshore oil and gas facility at Vreed-en-Hoop, says he is still waiting on the government’s approval of the project.
Third suspect nabbed after Berbice River robbery
The police in Berbice yesterday arrested a third suspect in Friday’s Potoko Creek, Berbice River ranch house robbery, which left two suspected bandits dead after a shootout with lawmen.
West Dem residents count losses, begin clean up as spring tides let up
After suffering the devastating effects of spring tides, residents of Uitvlugt, Leonora and Stewartville on the West Coast Demerara were granted a respite yesterday as floodwaters began to recede, leaving many counting their losses and some bracing for more destruction.
Corentyne mother, toddler stable after ingesting poison
A young mother of Number 59 Village, Corentyne and her one-year-old son are presently hospitalised after ingesting a poisonous substance on Friday.