Gov’t receives Japanese ‘Master Plan’ for oil and gas sector

The Government of Guyana yesterday announced that it has received an ‘Oil and Gas Master Plan’ for Guyana, which was developed and submitted by Mitsubishi Corporation and Chiyoda Corporation in collaboration with the Government of Japan.

In a statement issued last evening, the Ministry of the Presidency said the plan has as key objectives the development of Guyana’s domestic oil industry, the creation of a balance in the domestic usage and exportation of products from indigenous oil and gas, the harmonisation of the industry in keeping with Guyana’s ‘green’ development agenda and the quantifying of the economic feasibility of the plans.

The report was presented on Friday to President David Granger at a meeting at State House. Also present at the meeting were Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, who is also performing the duties of Prime Minister, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, and the delegation from Japan, headed by Takeo Suzuki, acting Head of the Strategic Business Planning Section, Chiyoda Corporation. ….