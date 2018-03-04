Local News

Greenidge says skill services are future of Guyana's development

-as Ground Structures Engineering Consultants marks 25th anniversary

Guyana’s development lies not in “being able to produce a billion tonnes of anything” but in being able to provide “skill intensive services” to both the local and international community, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge said yesterday.
“Services like doing analysis of scientific phenomenon, whether analysing soil samples from Bosai and Hess, that work is critical… for a country with such a small population. It is especially important that we groom our human resources so that they can master such services and sell them to the community,” Greenidge told those gathered at the 25th anniversary celebration of Ground Structures Engineering Consultants Incorporated (GSEC).
GSEC, which is owned and managed by Charles Ceres, provides consultancy services in the areas of Geo-technical Engineering, Ground Water Hydrology and Environmental Compliance for companies such as GuySuCo, Guyana Goldfields and Guyana Water Incorporated. ….

