Third suspect nabbed after Berbice River robbery

The police in Berbice yesterday arrested a third suspect in Friday’s Potoko Creek, Berbice River ranch house robbery, which left two suspected bandits dead after a shootout with lawmen.
‘B’ Division Commander Lyndon Alves told Sunday Stabroek that the third man was arrested yesterday morning and that he, and the two others who were held on Friday, are being questioned in order to ascertain the whereabouts of the lone remaining suspect in the ranch house attack.
This newspaper was told that like the two slain suspects, Indarjit Sham, 38, and Amar Bissoon, 20, all three men in custody are from the East Canje area, with one being the alleged head of a known gang in Adelphi Village. He was previously arrested and charged numerous times for armed robbery and other offences…..
Gov’t receives Japanese ‘Master Plan’ for oil and gas sector
The Government of Guyana yesterday announced that it has received an ‘Oil and Gas Master Plan’ for Guyana, which was developed and submitted by Mitsubishi Corporation and Chiyoda Corporation in collaboration with the Government of Japan.
Chevron, Petrobras among nine seeking remaining oil blocks
US oil major Chevron, Brazil’s Petrobras and France’s Total are among nine companies seeking remaining oil blocks here and government is exploring both “direct engagements” and a “select bidding process” in assigning them.
Local company pressing for US$120M onshore oil and gas base
Chief Executive Officer of Source One Supply Oil and Gas Marine Supplies Terry Singh, who is proposing to build an onshore oil and gas facility at Vreed-en-Hoop, says he is still waiting on the government’s approval of the project.
West Dem residents count losses, begin clean up as spring tides let up
After suffering the devastating effects of spring tides, residents of Uitvlugt, Leonora and Stewartville on the West Coast Demerara were granted a respite yesterday as floodwaters began to recede, leaving many counting their losses and some bracing for more destruction.
Corentyne mother, toddler stable after ingesting poison
A young mother of Number 59 Village, Corentyne and her one-year-old son are presently hospitalised after ingesting a poisonous substance on Friday.