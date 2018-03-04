Third suspect nabbed after Berbice River robbery

The police in Berbice yesterday arrested a third suspect in Friday’s Potoko Creek, Berbice River ranch house robbery, which left two suspected bandits dead after a shootout with lawmen.

‘B’ Division Commander Lyndon Alves told Sunday Stabroek that the third man was arrested yesterday morning and that he, and the two others who were held on Friday, are being questioned in order to ascertain the whereabouts of the lone remaining suspect in the ranch house attack.

This newspaper was told that like the two slain suspects, Indarjit Sham, 38, and Amar Bissoon, 20, all three men in custody are from the East Canje area, with one being the alleged head of a known gang in Adelphi Village. He was previously arrested and charged numerous times for armed robbery and other offences…..