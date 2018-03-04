Yurong Paru residents finally get access to treated water

With the commissioning of a rehabilitated water supply system, an estimated 95% of the 340 residents of Yurong Paru, in Region Nine, have gained first time access to treated water that has met World Health Organization (WHO) standards, according to the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).
For the residents, it also means that trekking long distances to access water is now a thing of the past, GWI said in a statement after the commissioning, which took place in the village last Thursday.
The company called the new system “a major accomplishment,” while noting that 80% of the residents had previously received water directly from an existing spring from which they were at risk of accessing contaminated water…..
Gov’t receives Japanese ‘Master Plan’ for oil and gas sector
The Government of Guyana yesterday announced that it has received an ‘Oil and Gas Master Plan’ for Guyana, which was developed and submitted by Mitsubishi Corporation and Chiyoda Corporation in collaboration with the Government of Japan.
Chevron, Petrobras among nine seeking remaining oil blocks
US oil major Chevron, Brazil’s Petrobras and France’s Total are among nine companies seeking remaining oil blocks here and government is exploring both “direct engagements” and a “select bidding process” in assigning them.
Local company pressing for US$120M onshore oil and gas base
Chief Executive Officer of Source One Supply Oil and Gas Marine Supplies Terry Singh, who is proposing to build an onshore oil and gas facility at Vreed-en-Hoop, says he is still waiting on the government’s approval of the project.
Third suspect nabbed after Berbice River robbery
The police in Berbice yesterday arrested a third suspect in Friday’s Potoko Creek, Berbice River ranch house robbery, which left two suspected bandits dead after a shootout with lawmen.
West Dem residents count losses, begin clean up as spring tides let up
After suffering the devastating effects of spring tides, residents of Uitvlugt, Leonora and Stewartville on the West Coast Demerara were granted a respite yesterday as floodwaters began to recede, leaving many counting their losses and some bracing for more destruction.