Yurong Paru residents finally get access to treated water

With the commissioning of a rehabilitated water supply system, an estimated 95% of the 340 residents of Yurong Paru, in Region Nine, have gained first time access to treated water that has met World Health Organization (WHO) standards, according to the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

For the residents, it also means that trekking long distances to access water is now a thing of the past, GWI said in a statement after the commissioning, which took place in the village last Thursday.

The company called the new system “a major accomplishment,” while noting that 80% of the residents had previously received water directly from an existing spring from which they were at risk of accessing contaminated water…..