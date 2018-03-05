David Hinds sees political reasons behind creation of Dep’t of Energy

Government’s planned establishment of a Department of Energy has to do with political manoeuvring and direct oversight by the President than with any indictment of the performance of Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, Working People’s Alliance executive Dr David Hinds says.
The Arizona State University Professor posits that the decision was taken so that the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) faction of the governing APNU+AFC coalition could assert itself in one of the most influential sectors of the country.
“I read it as a political move aimed at decreasing the influence of the AFC in government operations. If this is true, it is a fair decision—the AFC already has control of key Ministries such as Infrastructure, Public Security and Agriculture. The ultimate outcome is that the AFC would not be able to take direct credit for the benefits,” Hinds, a political scientist, told Stabroek News following the announcement…..
Gov’t wants no debt shackle with new bridge
Responding to criticisms by the Chinese Ambassador of the design of the new proposed Demerara Harbour Bridge, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson says the government here will not take on debt that could possibly shackle the country.
Melanie Damishana octogenarian fatally struck down by minibus
An octogenarian was fatally struck down on the Melaine Damishana Public Road yesterday morning, between 5.30 and 6.00 am, as she was crossing the road to board a minibus.
Post of Police Commissioner should be advertised – Ramkarran
Columnist Ralph Ramkarran has called for the post of Police Commissioner to be advertised to attract the best possible candidate.
Life begins to return to normal for West Dem residents
The communities of Stewartville and Uitvlugt gained some relief from the effects of the spring tide over the weekend, and government utilized the opportunity to commence the cleanup efforts, and begin repairs to the sea defence structure.
Tokyo’s Master Plan geared towards future energy needs – Minister Trotman
The just announced Tokyo ‘Master Plan’ for our oil and gas is the result of an offer from Japan last year and is geared towards Guyana’s future energy needs, says Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman.