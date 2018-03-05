Life begins to return to normal for West Dem residents

The communities of Stewartville and Uitvlugt gained some relief from the effects of the spring tide over the weekend, and government utilized the opportunity to commence the cleanup efforts, and begin repairs to the sea defence structure.

Workers of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s core group were observed moving through Uitvlugt yesterday, removing debris that had accumulated in the roadways and trenches.

Excavators were also being used to relocate mud and rocks to fill in and reinforce the battered sections of the Uitvlugt Seawall, where the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) had reported that 75 feet of the sea defence had been broken…..