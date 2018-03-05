Melanie Damishana octogenarian fatally struck down by minibus

An octogenarian was fatally struck down on the Melaine Damishana Public Road yesterday morning, between 5.30 and 6.00 am, as she was crossing the road to board a minibus.

The woman has been identified as Lydia Rodrigues, 87, of 51 North Melaine Damishana, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police in a statement yesterday said, Rodrigues was “standing on the northern side of the road. As the minibus BKK6714 approached, [Rodrigues] began to cross the road from north to south and ended up on the southern driving lane and the Mini Bus collided with her.”….