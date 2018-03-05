Post of Police Commissioner should be advertised – Ramkarran

Columnist Ralph Ramkarran has called for the post of Police Commissioner to be advertised to attract the best possible candidate.

In his column in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, Ramkarran adverted to the retirement of Top Cop Seelall Persaud and queried whether the post would be advertised in the region to facilitate applicants from here and the Caribbean.

Ramkarran, a Senior Counsel, noted that President David Granger had initiated such a search for candidates for the positions of Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice and it was productive since one such person was nominated for the post of Chancellor…..