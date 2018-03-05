Tokyo’s Master Plan geared towards future energy needs – Minister Trotman

The just announced Tokyo ‘Master Plan’ for our oil and gas is the result of an offer from Japan last year and is geared towards Guyana’s future energy needs, says Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman.

“This master plan is not a strategic plan for the resources, but rather a plan on various downstream applications for the oil and gas, and how and when to prepare us for hydro and solar,” Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman told Stabroek News yesterday.

On Saturday, government announced that it has received an ‘Oil and Gas Master Plan’ for Guyana, which was developed and submitted by Mitsubishi Corporation and Chiyoda Corporation in collaboration with the Government of Japan…..