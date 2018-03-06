Cops asked to conduct stings to stem robbery of bank customers -Ramjattan

While expressing concern at the frequency of armed robberies committed on bank customers, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday said he has asked that police conduct sting operations to catch those responsible.
“I am very absolutely concerned. As a matter of fact, I have also asked… [Acting Police Commissioner] Mr [David] Ramnarine that we do some sting operations in relation to it but to get sting operations done requires some information from members of the public as to who might be doing this thing, whether it is from the banks,” Ramjattan said in response to a question from Stabroek News at a press conference yesterday.
Since the start of the year, nine such robberies have been committed, with the majority occurring in February.
Responding to questions, Ramjattan said
GRA wins $3.8b case against Guyana Stores at CCJ
The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday ruled against Guyana Stores Limited’s (GSL) constitutional challenge to the 2% minimum corporation tax applied by the Guyana’s Revenue Authority (GRA) under the Fiscal Enactments (Amendment) Act.
Trio charged with stealing over $5M in cash, ammo
Two taxi drivers and a minibus driver were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged with a $5.3 million larceny from a car.
Smart bin, used diaper projects among Region 4 STEAM fair standouts
A garbage bin that rewards users and research on agricultural uses for used diapers were among the distinctive projects on display at Region Four’s Biennial Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics Fair, which began yesterday at the Diamond Secondary School.
Gun licence regulations likely to be changed, Ramjattan says
Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday said that “serious consideration” is being given to changing the rules governing the issuance of firearm licences to prevent a police commissioner from granting him or herself one.
GTT announces $18M for STEM education
Phone company GTT yesterday launched a technology summit with a pledge of $18m for the development of STEM education in the country.