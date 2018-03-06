Cops asked to conduct stings to stem robbery of bank customers -Ramjattan

While expressing concern at the frequency of armed robberies committed on bank customers, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday said he has asked that police conduct sting operations to catch those responsible.

“I am very absolutely concerned. As a matter of fact, I have also asked… [Acting Police Commissioner] Mr [David] Ramnarine that we do some sting operations in relation to it but to get sting operations done requires some information from members of the public as to who might be doing this thing, whether it is from the banks,” Ramjattan said in response to a question from Stabroek News at a press conference yesterday.

Since the start of the year, nine such robberies have been committed, with the majority occurring in February.

Responding to questions, Ramjattan said ….