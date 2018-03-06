GRA wins $3.8b case against Guyana Stores at CCJ

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday ruled against Guyana Stores Limited’s (GSL) constitutional challenge to the 2% minimum corporation tax applied by the Guyana’s Revenue Authority (GRA) under the Fiscal Enactments (Amendment) Act.

As part of its decision made available yesterday, the court told GSL that it should’ve utilized the specialized procedure provided under the Income Tax Act to challenge the GRA rather than bring claims for constitutional relief in matters where not only was an alternative remedy available but that remedy was the natural and statutorily provided recourse. To bring the case in these circumstances was according to the CCJ “an abuse of process.”

Commission General of the GRA, Godfrey Statia told Stabroek News last evening that the court’s decision is a really “good win” for the authority as many taxpayers attempt to avoid the specialized procedure under the Act in order to delay and evade the payment of tax.

GSL received a ….