GRA wins $3.8b case against Guyana Stores at CCJ

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday ruled against Guyana Stores Limited’s (GSL) constitutional challenge to the 2% minimum corporation tax applied by the Guyana’s Revenue Authority (GRA) under the Fiscal Enactments (Amendment) Act.
As part of its decision made available yesterday, the court told GSL that it should’ve utilized the specialized procedure provided under the Income Tax Act to challenge the GRA rather than bring claims for constitutional relief in matters where not only was an alternative remedy available but that remedy was the natural and statutorily provided recourse. To bring the case in these circumstances was according to the CCJ “an abuse of process.”
Commission General of the GRA, Godfrey Statia told Stabroek News last evening that the court’s decision is a really “good win” for the authority as many taxpayers attempt to avoid the specialized procedure under the Act in order to delay and evade the payment of tax.
GSL received a ….
Cops asked to conduct stings to stem robbery of bank customers -Ramjattan
While expressing concern at the frequency of armed robberies committed on bank customers, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday said he has asked that police conduct sting operations to catch those responsible.
Trio charged with stealing over $5M in cash, ammo
Two taxi drivers and a minibus driver were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged with a $5.3 million larceny from a car.
Smart bin, used diaper projects among Region 4 STEAM fair standouts
A garbage bin that rewards users and research on agricultural uses for used diapers were among the distinctive projects on display at Region Four’s Biennial Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics Fair, which began yesterday at the Diamond Secondary School.
Gun licence regulations likely to be changed, Ramjattan says
Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday said that “serious consideration” is being given to changing the rules governing the issuance of firearm licences to prevent a police commissioner from granting him or herself one.
GTT announces $18M for STEM education
Phone company GTT yesterday launched a technology summit with a pledge of $18m for the development of STEM education in the country.