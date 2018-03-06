Local News

Ramjattan favours constitutional process for choosing Top Cop

By Comments

Following a suggestion that the post of Police Commissioner should be advertised before the appointment of a new office holder, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday said he is in  favour of continuing to adhere to the constitutional process already in place to fill the vacancy.

“I believe that there is a process under the Constitution and that constitutional process should be adhered to. If at the gathering of more candidates you need an advertisement that will be entirely a question on the president’s part. The president is the one who makes the appointment of a Police Commissioner based on consultations with the leader of the opposition and I think after consultation with the Police Service Commission,” Ramjattan said in response to a question from the Stabroek News at a press conference yesterday.

Over the weekend, in his weekly Sunday Stabroek Conversation Tree column, Senior Counsel Ralph Ramkarran opined that the post of Police Commissioner should be advertised. He argued that President David Granger had initiated such a search for candidates for the positions of Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice and that it was productive.

“Consistency ….

