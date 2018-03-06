Smart bin, used diaper projects among Region 4 STEAM fair standouts

A garbage bin that rewards users and research on agricultural uses for used diapers were among the distinctive projects on display at Region Four’s Biennial Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics Fair, which began yesterday at the Diamond Secondary School.
A two-day event, the fair was organised by the Region’s Department of Education, in collaboration with the Regional Democratic Council, under the theme of ‘Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics paving the way for a green and sustainable society.”
An estimated 220 students representing nursery, primary and secondary levels from 47 schools are in competition.
District Education Officer and coordinator of the fair Loren Park, ….
