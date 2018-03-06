Some displaced West Dem flood victims in limbo

Some West Coast of Demerara residents remain uncertain about their next steps in the wake of the recent destruction wrought by spring tides and flooding to their homes.
Currently, the Uitvlugt/ Leonora Community De-velopment Centre is housing residents of Stewartville, who were displaced when unusually high tides flooded their communities on Thursday and Friday.
Uitvlugt and Leonora were also affected by the flooding.
Up to Sunday, there were ….
GRA wins $3.8b case against Guyana Stores at CCJ
The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday ruled against Guyana Stores Limited’s (GSL) constitutional challenge to the 2% minimum corporation tax applied by the Guyana’s Revenue Authority (GRA) under the Fiscal Enactments (Amendment) Act.
Cops asked to conduct stings to stem robbery of bank customers -Ramjattan
While expressing concern at the frequency of armed robberies committed on bank customers, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday said he has asked that police conduct sting operations to catch those responsible.
Trio charged with stealing over $5M in cash, ammo
Two taxi drivers and a minibus driver were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged with a $5.3 million larceny from a car.
Smart bin, used diaper projects among Region 4 STEAM fair standouts
A garbage bin that rewards users and research on agricultural uses for used diapers were among the distinctive projects on display at Region Four’s Biennial Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics Fair, which began yesterday at the Diamond Secondary School.
Gun licence regulations likely to be changed, Ramjattan says
Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday said that “serious consideration” is being given to changing the rules governing the issuance of firearm licences to prevent a police commissioner from granting him or herself one.