Some displaced West Dem flood victims in limbo

Some West Coast of Demerara residents remain uncertain about their next steps in the wake of the recent destruction wrought by spring tides and flooding to their homes.

Currently, the Uitvlugt/ Leonora Community De-velopment Centre is housing residents of Stewartville, who were displaced when unusually high tides flooded their communities on Thursday and Friday.

Uitvlugt and Leonora were also affected by the flooding.

Up to Sunday, there were ….