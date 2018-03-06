Trio charged with stealing over $5M in cash, ammo

Two taxi drivers and a minibus driver were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged with a $5.3 million larceny from a car.

Alwin Solomon, a 34-year-old taxi driver of Timehri, Asif Khan, a 54-year-old taxi driver of Belle West, Number Two Canal, West Bank Demerara, and Route 42 minibus driver Linston Grimmond were read a joint charge by Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.

The charge alleged that on February 26th, at Alexander Street, they stole $5 million, 49 rounds of ammunition, a computer bag and a $350,000 phone, which were the property of Insanally Bacchus.

The trio ….