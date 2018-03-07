Community police groups to aid with surveillance in border villages – Ramjattan

Amidst growing concern about the number of foreign nationals entering Guyana illegally through unmanned parts of the country’s borders, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan on Monday said that efforts are afoot to have Community Policing Groups (CPGs) set up in border villages to assist the police and the army.

“Absolutely and we want to help …the police and the army and there have been calls from some members, especially those that own shops, that have indicated to me that they would like to set up some CPG groups for purposes of also enhancing, at the local level, their security and having groups that are going to do the patrols and the surveillance,” Ramjattan said, when asked whether there is a strategic plan to have CPGs beefed up in the border areas as part of the government’s frontline community policy.

Ramjattan at the time was hosting a press conference in honour of the 42nd Anniversary celebration for Community Policing Organisations of Guyana during which CPG Coordi-nator Dennis Pompey used the opportunity to provide an overview of the work done in 2017 and what can be expected for 2018.

Regional officials and particularly those from ….