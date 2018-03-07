Construction of manganese plant to begin in July

Guyana Manganese Incorporated (GMI) is on track to begin construction in July at its Matthews Ridge, north west site and around 550 persons will be hired.

On Monday, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, and Chinese Ambassa-dor to Guyana, Cui Jianchun, visited the Region One mine site to inspect the progress that has been made since GMI purchased the area from Reunion Manganese Inc (RMI) of Canada.

According to a release from the Department of Public Infor-mation (DPI), GMI, a Bosai Mineral Group company, is expected to begin extracting manganese by early 2019. Steven Ma, Assistant General Manager of Bosai’s Overseas Department briefed Trotman and team.

Currently GMI employs ….