Convicted child molester to learn fate today

Convicted for performing a sex act on a child, Troy Jackson is this morning expected to know the jail time he faces for the crime as he will face sentencing by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.
After deliberating for about two hours yesterday afternoon, a jury, by a proportion of 10 to two, found Jackson to be guilty of committing the offence.
The court announced, however, that because defence attorney Adrian Thompson was otherwise engaged before the Court of Appeal, the convict would be sentenced today, when the lawyer is expected to be present.
Jackson was charged with rubbing his penis against the genitals of a seven-year-old girl. He appeared shocked when the foreman announced the verdict and he broke into tears as police escorted him from the courtroom.
The trial proceedings were held in-camera at the Sexual Offences Court of the Georgetown Supreme Court. The state’s case was led by Prosecutor Seeta Bishundial, in association with Narissa Leander and Orinthia Schmidt.
Exxon sticking to contract
ExxonMobil is not currently open to renegotiation of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) its local subsidiary signed with the Government of Guyana, according to the company’s Public and Government Affairs Advisor Kimberly Brasington, who yesterday said that if a request had been made for an “astronomical” signing bonus, it would have rejected it and stuck with the original 1999 agreement which did not provide for any.
Country got ‘decent deal’ from Exxon – Gaskin
Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin yesterday fired away at critics of the Production Sharing Agreement signed with ExxonMobil and its partners urging them to stop the rhetoric and use facts in their arguments which would show the country got a “decent deal”.
Internal investigators await teen’s return to complete airport cavity search probe
The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is awaiting the return of the 17-year-old girl who has accused police of conducting a cavity search on her at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, at Ogle, to take statements.
Community police groups to aid with surveillance in border villages – Ramjattan
Amidst growing concern about the number of foreign nationals entering Guyana illegally through unmanned parts of the country’s borders, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan on Monday said that efforts are afoot to have Community Policing Groups (CPGs) set up in border villages to assist the police and the army.
Under construction Ogle house collapses on labourer
A young mason is now hospitalised after an under construction house, which he was working on, collapsed on him yesterday morning at Ogle, East Coast Demerara.