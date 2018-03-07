Cop, more relatives testify as inquiry into Lindo massacre continues

The second public hearing of the 2008 Lindo Creek massacre inquiry yesterday saw the testimony of the officer who prepared the coroner’s orders for the murdered victims, and the relatives of two of the deceased.

Corporal Carl Jacobs related to the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) yesterday that he had been told by Inspector Pitt, the CID detective in charge of ‘E and F’ Division at the time, to prepare the documents.

He said he had been asked to prepare the orders for the eight miners murdered at Lindo Creek. Later, when asked if he had used the word “murder” in his report, he stated no, relating that he had referred to “gunshot injuries.” He also related that although a short report detailing the injuries is usually attached to the coroner’s order, he did not receive such.

The orders were….