Court hearing ex-soldier’s appeal of conviction, sentencing over killing of fellow rank

Seeking to overturn his conviction and four-year sentence for manslaughter, a former soldier is arguing that many errors were made by the trial judge, causing him to suffer a miscarriage of justice.

This is among the arguments being made in the appeal by Mark Fraser over his decade-old conviction for the 2006 killing of Oneal Rollins.

The former soldier has, however, never spent a day behind bars since being found guilty of the crime on November 14th, 2007 as he had been granted bail pending his appeal, which was filed on December 14th, 2007.

State counsel Teshanna James-Lake is, however, ….