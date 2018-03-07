DPP recommends charge against Coen Jackson

The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) this morning advised the police to charge Bishops’ High School teacher Coen Jackson with the offence of sexual activity with a child by abusing a position of trust.
Stabroek News was told by an official of the Chambers that the file was returned to Crime Chief Paul Williams who will now have to initiate the process which will see Jackson appearing before the Magistrate’s Court. The recommended charge falls under Section 18 (3A) of Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03.
Jackson, 38, an economics teacher, has been accused of preying on his students and grooming them in preparation for a sexual relationship.
On November 20th, an official complaint was made to the Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson by Cultural Policy Advisory Ruel Johnson against the teacher. On November 24th, the matter was handed over to the police after the Ministry of Education concluded its investigations.
