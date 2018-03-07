Dynamic US$200,000 bond may not be enough for passenger refunds

The US$200,000 bond lodged by Dynamic Airways to refund passengers in Guyana who purchased tickets to travel on the now defunct airline may not be enough. Stabroek News was reliably informed that while the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has started the administrative process, the money may not be enough to cover all the individuals eligible for a refund.
Attempts made to contact Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) for a comment were unsuccessful since it was related that he was out of office until Monday.
Meanwhile, it was further related that while the number of passengers eligible for a refund stands at an estimated 600, the list itself it “very fluid,” since names continue to be added.
Exxon sticking to contract
ExxonMobil is not currently open to renegotiation of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) its local subsidiary signed with the Government of Guyana, according to the company’s Public and Government Affairs Advisor Kimberly Brasington, who yesterday said that if a request had been made for an “astronomical” signing bonus, it would have rejected it and stuck with the original 1999 agreement which did not provide for any.
Convicted child molester to learn fate today
Convicted for performing a sex act on a child, Troy Jackson is this morning expected to know the jail time he faces for the crime as he will face sentencing by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.
Country got ‘decent deal’ from Exxon – Gaskin
Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin yesterday fired away at critics of the Production Sharing Agreement signed with ExxonMobil and its partners urging them to stop the rhetoric and use facts in their arguments which would show the country got a “decent deal”.
Internal investigators await teen’s return to complete airport cavity search probe
The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is awaiting the return of the 17-year-old girl who has accused police of conducting a cavity search on her at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, at Ogle, to take statements.
Community police groups to aid with surveillance in border villages – Ramjattan
Amidst growing concern about the number of foreign nationals entering Guyana illegally through unmanned parts of the country’s borders, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan on Monday said that efforts are afoot to have Community Policing Groups (CPGs) set up in border villages to assist the police and the army.