Dynamic US$200,000 bond may not be enough for passenger refunds

The US$200,000 bond lodged by Dynamic Airways to refund passengers in Guyana who purchased tickets to travel on the now defunct airline may not be enough. Stabroek News was reliably informed that while the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has started the administrative process, the money may not be enough to cover all the individuals eligible for a refund.

Attempts made to contact Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) for a comment were unsuccessful since it was related that he was out of office until Monday.

Meanwhile, it was further related that while the number of passengers eligible for a refund stands at an estimated 600, the list itself it “very fluid,” since names continue to be added.

In addition, ….