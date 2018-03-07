Guyana Stores to engage GRA on settling $3.8B debt

Tony Yassin, one of the co-owners of Guyana Stores Limited (GSL), which has been ordered by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to pay the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) $3.8 billion, says that the company would be engaging the tax agency to determine a “reasonable” settlement.
Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday morning, Yassin, said that the company did not expect the CCJ to rule against it.
“I’m not here to give an opinion on whether the ruling was fair or not. It was a ruling at the end of the day. At this point, I am still new to this position and obviously it is not what we were expecting, so we will have to evaluate what it is and hopefully make a proposal of settlement to GRA to come up with something that might be acceptable,” Yassin said, while adding that he only found out about the ruling on Monday and he was still not privy to all of the information surrounding the case.
Yassin also noted that GSL has been in ….
Exxon sticking to contract
ExxonMobil is not currently open to renegotiation of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) its local subsidiary signed with the Government of Guyana, according to the company’s Public and Government Affairs Advisor Kimberly Brasington, who yesterday said that if a request had been made for an “astronomical” signing bonus, it would have rejected it and stuck with the original 1999 agreement which did not provide for any.
Convicted child molester to learn fate today
Convicted for performing a sex act on a child, Troy Jackson is this morning expected to know the jail time he faces for the crime as he will face sentencing by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.
Country got ‘decent deal’ from Exxon – Gaskin
Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin yesterday fired away at critics of the Production Sharing Agreement signed with ExxonMobil and its partners urging them to stop the rhetoric and use facts in their arguments which would show the country got a “decent deal”.
Internal investigators await teen’s return to complete airport cavity search probe
The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is awaiting the return of the 17-year-old girl who has accused police of conducting a cavity search on her at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, at Ogle, to take statements.
Community police groups to aid with surveillance in border villages – Ramjattan
Amidst growing concern about the number of foreign nationals entering Guyana illegally through unmanned parts of the country’s borders, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan on Monday said that efforts are afoot to have Community Policing Groups (CPGs) set up in border villages to assist the police and the army.