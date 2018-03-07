Guyana Stores to engage GRA on settling $3.8B debt

Tony Yassin, one of the co-owners of Guyana Stores Limited (GSL), which has been ordered by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to pay the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) $3.8 billion, says that the company would be engaging the tax agency to determine a “reasonable” settlement.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday morning, Yassin, said that the company did not expect the CCJ to rule against it.

“I’m not here to give an opinion on whether the ruling was fair or not. It was a ruling at the end of the day. At this point, I am still new to this position and obviously it is not what we were expecting, so we will have to evaluate what it is and hopefully make a proposal of settlement to GRA to come up with something that might be acceptable,” Yassin said, while adding that he only found out about the ruling on Monday and he was still not privy to all of the information surrounding the case.

Yassin also noted that GSL has been in ….