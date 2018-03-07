Internal investigators await teen’s return to complete airport cavity search probe

The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is awaiting the return of the 17-year-old girl who has accused police of conducting a cavity search on her at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, at Ogle, to take statements.
But the girl’s family is disappointed by the internal investigators of the force for not making any effort to contact her abroad.
Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan told Stabroek News that the OPR has taken statements from all the other parties involved in the matter and is awaiting the return of the victim, who had left for a 21-day vacation.
He noted that the victim’s statement ….
Exxon sticking to contract
ExxonMobil is not currently open to renegotiation of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) its local subsidiary signed with the Government of Guyana, according to the company’s Public and Government Affairs Advisor Kimberly Brasington, who yesterday said that if a request had been made for an “astronomical” signing bonus, it would have rejected it and stuck with the original 1999 agreement which did not provide for any.
Convicted child molester to learn fate today
Convicted for performing a sex act on a child, Troy Jackson is this morning expected to know the jail time he faces for the crime as he will face sentencing by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.
Country got ‘decent deal’ from Exxon – Gaskin
Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin yesterday fired away at critics of the Production Sharing Agreement signed with ExxonMobil and its partners urging them to stop the rhetoric and use facts in their arguments which would show the country got a “decent deal”.
Community police groups to aid with surveillance in border villages – Ramjattan
Amidst growing concern about the number of foreign nationals entering Guyana illegally through unmanned parts of the country’s borders, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan on Monday said that efforts are afoot to have Community Policing Groups (CPGs) set up in border villages to assist the police and the army.
Under construction Ogle house collapses on labourer
A young mason is now hospitalised after an under construction house, which he was working on, collapsed on him yesterday morning at Ogle, East Coast Demerara.