Internal investigators await teen’s return to complete airport cavity search probe

The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is awaiting the return of the 17-year-old girl who has accused police of conducting a cavity search on her at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, at Ogle, to take statements.

But the girl’s family is disappointed by the internal investigators of the force for not making any effort to contact her abroad.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan told Stabroek News that the OPR has taken statements from all the other parties involved in the matter and is awaiting the return of the victim, who had left for a 21-day vacation.

He noted that the victim’s statement ….