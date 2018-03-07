Media must continue to stand up to disrespect

Veteran journalist Denis Chabrol on Monday stressed that the public apology issued by Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan over his use of abusive language while recently trying to avoid questions was a public apology to the entire media corps, which must continue to stand up to disrespect.
Chabrol’s comments came after he and Ramjattan shook hands and embraced following the conclusion of a press conference on Monday at the minister’s Brickdam office.
Chabrol subsequently told Stabroek News that the call for a public apology was never about him but rather the entire media corps and the respect it ought to be shown. “This was never about me, but about us as a media fraternity, regardless of who or which party holds the reins of political power. The apology is an apology to the media. Mr. Ramjattan’s pledge that it won’t happen again is a pledge to all of us. We stood up in the past and we must continue to stand up to avoid disrespectful precedents from being set and entrenched,” he stressed.
Last Wednesday at the Police Sports Complex at Eve Leary,….
Exxon sticking to contract
ExxonMobil is not currently open to renegotiation of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) its local subsidiary signed with the Government of Guyana, according to the company’s Public and Government Affairs Advisor Kimberly Brasington, who yesterday said that if a request had been made for an “astronomical” signing bonus, it would have rejected it and stuck with the original 1999 agreement which did not provide for any.
Convicted child molester to learn fate today
Convicted for performing a sex act on a child, Troy Jackson is this morning expected to know the jail time he faces for the crime as he will face sentencing by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.
Country got ‘decent deal’ from Exxon – Gaskin
Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin yesterday fired away at critics of the Production Sharing Agreement signed with ExxonMobil and its partners urging them to stop the rhetoric and use facts in their arguments which would show the country got a “decent deal”.
Internal investigators await teen’s return to complete airport cavity search probe
The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is awaiting the return of the 17-year-old girl who has accused police of conducting a cavity search on her at the Eugene F Correia International Airport, at Ogle, to take statements.
Community police groups to aid with surveillance in border villages – Ramjattan
Amidst growing concern about the number of foreign nationals entering Guyana illegally through unmanned parts of the country’s borders, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan on Monday said that efforts are afoot to have Community Policing Groups (CPGs) set up in border villages to assist the police and the army.