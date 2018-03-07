Media must continue to stand up to disrespect

Veteran journalist Denis Chabrol on Monday stressed that the public apology issued by Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan over his use of abusive language while recently trying to avoid questions was a public apology to the entire media corps, which must continue to stand up to disrespect.

Chabrol’s comments came after he and Ramjattan shook hands and embraced following the conclusion of a press conference on Monday at the minister’s Brickdam office.

Chabrol subsequently told Stabroek News that the call for a public apology was never about him but rather the entire media corps and the respect it ought to be shown. “This was never about me, but about us as a media fraternity, regardless of who or which party holds the reins of political power. The apology is an apology to the media. Mr. Ramjattan’s pledge that it won’t happen again is a pledge to all of us. We stood up in the past and we must continue to stand up to avoid disrespectful precedents from being set and entrenched,” he stressed.

Last Wednesday at the Police Sports Complex at Eve Leary,….