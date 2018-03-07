Region Nine REO cleared of sexual assault after being charged under wrong section

The sexual assault case against Carl Parker, Regional Executive Officer of Region Nine, was dismissed on Monday on the grounds that the charge instituted against him was “bad in law.”

Parker was charged on February 9th, 2017 with sexual assault.

Parker was later released on $200,000 bail and the case was transferred to the Lethem Magistrate’s Court for trial. He was also on leave pending the outcome of the case.

However, police confirmed to ….