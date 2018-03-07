Seven families homeless after Pike St fire

Seven families are now homeless after an early morning fire ripped through four Pike Street, Kitty houses.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, some of those who are now homeless are: 69-year-old Janet Brown of Lot 185 Pike Street, Kitty and her relatives: Clive Brown and Orin Craig; 46-year-old Angela Erica Deminic and her three children; Oneeka Jonas and her two children; Marlon Thaman and Lashana Patrick; Chantel Hinckson and Marlon (last name not given); and Sabrina Kissoon and a baby.

While the origin of the fire is still unknown, neighbours and residents of the four houses that burned to the ground related to Stabroek News that it started from the southern section of one of the houses.

The fire eventually spread to three other houses, one on its eastern side and two others on its western side, completely destroying three of them.

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally along with Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott, visited the devastated families this morning. Ally related to the families that the Government will assist them in whatever way they can and promised to return later with relief supplies.