Drilling of water wells in eight Rupununi villages set

Drilling of water wells in eight Rupununi villages under a Guyana-Brazil initiative is set to begin in October.

During the drilling phase, the Brazilian Army will be working closely with the Guyana Defence Force and this collaboration will see the drilling of artesian wells in the villages of Aishalton, Chukrikednau, Shea, Maruranawa, Awarawaunau, Karaudarnau, Achiwib and Bashraidrun.

A Ministry of the Presidency release on Tuesday said that the Government of Guyana, in collaboration with the Government of Brazil, will on March 19-29, 2018, conduct reconnaissance work in Upper Takutu-Upper which will pave the way for the drilling of the eight wells. This will assist in the storage of water for the dry season (El Nino). The drilling of the wells is expected to commence in October and will last for 60 days.

The first working group meeting ….