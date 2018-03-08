Drilling of water wells in eight Rupununi villages set

Drilling of water wells in eight Rupununi villages under a Guyana-Brazil initiative is set to begin in October.
During the drilling phase, the Brazilian Army will be working closely with the Guyana Defence Force and this collaboration will see the drilling of artesian wells in the villages of Aishalton, Chukrikednau, Shea, Maruranawa, Awarawaunau, Karaudarnau, Achiwib and Bashraidrun.
A Ministry of the Presidency release on Tuesday said that the Government of Guyana, in collaboration with the Government of Brazil, will on March 19-29, 2018, conduct reconnaissance work in Upper Takutu-Upper which will pave the way for the drilling of the eight wells. This will assist in the storage of water for the dry season (El Nino). The drilling of the wells is expected to commence in October and will last for 60 days.
The first working group meeting ….
Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets
HOUSTON, (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp’s $200 million write-down last month on abandoned ventures in Russia – once its next big frontier – points to challenges facing Chief Executive Darren Woods in his second year leading the world’s largest publicly traded oil producer.
US returns suspect in Cane Grove murder
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) returned Guyanese Anthony Bhupdeo here on March 1st in connection with a murder at Cane Grove.
Gunmen invade home of oil services company official
Armed bandits early yesterday morning invaded the Republic Park, East Bank Demerara house of the finance director of the company providing onshore services to ExxonMobil, and held him and his family at gunpoint and demanded valuables.
Man found dead in South Rd hotel
The lifeless body of a so far unidentified man was yesterday afternoon discovered in a room at the K&VC Hotel, South Road, Georgetown.
Man, 55, gets 30 years for rape of eight-year-old
Two men who sexually molested children in separate incidents—one indicted for rape and the other for sexual activity, were yesterday jailed for 30 and nine years respectively by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.