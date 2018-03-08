Gunmen invade home of oil services company official

Armed bandits early yesterday morning invaded the Republic Park, East Bank Demerara house of the finance director of the company providing onshore services to ExxonMobil, and held him and his family at gunpoint and demanded valuables.
Stabroek News was told that the ordeal took place around 2.30 am yesterday at Robert Albiez’s Lot 375 Republic Park, EBD house which he occupies with his wife, Catianna Albiez, 30, and their daughter.
Albiez is the finance director of Guyana Shore Base Inc located at Houston, EBD.
The attack was ….
Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets
HOUSTON, (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp’s $200 million write-down last month on abandoned ventures in Russia – once its next big frontier – points to challenges facing Chief Executive Darren Woods in his second year leading the world’s largest publicly traded oil producer.
US returns suspect in Cane Grove murder
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) returned Guyanese Anthony Bhupdeo here on March 1st in connection with a murder at Cane Grove.
Man found dead in South Rd hotel
The lifeless body of a so far unidentified man was yesterday afternoon discovered in a room at the K&VC Hotel, South Road, Georgetown.
Man, 55, gets 30 years for rape of eight-year-old
Two men who sexually molested children in separate incidents—one indicted for rape and the other for sexual activity, were yesterday jailed for 30 and nine years respectively by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.
Over 500 receive free hearing screening
Over 500 persons with hearing impairments yesterday received free hearing screening during the Starkey Hearing Foundation’s first phase of its Guyana hearing mission initiative for 2018, at the National Exhibition Centre in Sophia.