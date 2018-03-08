Harmon pledges gov’t support for villages affected by overtopping

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon yesterday pledged Central Government’s support to the villages on the West Demerara Coast which recently experienced heavy flooding caused by severe overtopping of the sea defences by the Atlantic Ocean.
The Minister was at the time visiting the villages of Leonora, Meten-Meer-Zorg and Uitvlugt, where he met with the Chairman and Councillors of the Neighbourhood Dem-ocratic Councils (NDCs) and residents, and assured them that the Government will provide all the resources at its disposal to ensure that normalcy is restored to the communities after the recent flooding, according to a press release from the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP).
Harmon first visited the Civil Defence Commission’s (CDC) Shelter at the Uitvlugt Community Centre ground, followed by a stop at the Uitvlugt NDC office, the MoTP statement said. At the initial stop, Harmon reassured the audience that the Government is committed to bringing relief to the residents.
“It is our ….
Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets
HOUSTON, (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp’s $200 million write-down last month on abandoned ventures in Russia – once its next big frontier – points to challenges facing Chief Executive Darren Woods in his second year leading the world’s largest publicly traded oil producer.
US returns suspect in Cane Grove murder
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) returned Guyanese Anthony Bhupdeo here on March 1st in connection with a murder at Cane Grove.
Gunmen invade home of oil services company official
Armed bandits early yesterday morning invaded the Republic Park, East Bank Demerara house of the finance director of the company providing onshore services to ExxonMobil, and held him and his family at gunpoint and demanded valuables.
Man found dead in South Rd hotel
The lifeless body of a so far unidentified man was yesterday afternoon discovered in a room at the K&VC Hotel, South Road, Georgetown.
Man, 55, gets 30 years for rape of eight-year-old
Two men who sexually molested children in separate incidents—one indicted for rape and the other for sexual activity, were yesterday jailed for 30 and nine years respectively by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.