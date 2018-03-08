Harmon pledges gov’t support for villages affected by overtopping

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon yesterday pledged Central Government’s support to the villages on the West Demerara Coast which recently experienced heavy flooding caused by severe overtopping of the sea defences by the Atlantic Ocean.

The Minister was at the time visiting the villages of Leonora, Meten-Meer-Zorg and Uitvlugt, where he met with the Chairman and Councillors of the Neighbourhood Dem-ocratic Councils (NDCs) and residents, and assured them that the Government will provide all the resources at its disposal to ensure that normalcy is restored to the communities after the recent flooding, according to a press release from the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP).

Harmon first visited the Civil Defence Commission’s (CDC) Shelter at the Uitvlugt Community Centre ground, followed by a stop at the Uitvlugt NDC office, the MoTP statement said. At the initial stop, Harmon reassured the audience that the Government is committed to bringing relief to the residents.

“It is our ….