Man found dead in South Rd hotel

The lifeless body of a so far unidentified man was yesterday afternoon discovered in a room at the K&VC Hotel, South Road, Georgetown.

Stabroek News understands that the discovery was made around 1.30 pm yesterday after a staffer went to the room to inform the man that his time was up.

After several calls to him went unanswered, a report was made at the Alberttown Police Station.

When ranks arrived at the scene, they forced the door open after which they discovered the lifeless body of the man lying on the bed.

At the time, the man was only dressed in grey short pants and a white substance was seen around the bed and on the floor of the room.

While it is suspected that the man might have taken his own life, the police are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

The staff, this newspaper was told, related to the police that the man visited the hotel shortly after midday on Tuesday for 24 hours.

There were no visible marks of violence on the man’s body or any signs of forced entry into the room.

The body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting identification.