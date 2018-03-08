Over 500 receive free hearing screening

Over 500 persons with hearing impairments yesterday received free hearing screening during the Starkey Hearing Foundation’s first phase of its Guyana hearing mission initiative for 2018, at the National Exhibition Centre in Sophia.

According to a media release from the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP), First Lady, Sandra Granger, attended yesterday’s session and expressed deep gratitude for the services provided by the Foundation.

Head of Audiology in Guyana, Dr. Ruth Quaicoe, noted in the press release that a great burden had been lifted off those who could not afford audiological care.

“…The cost depends on how ….