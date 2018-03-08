Over 500 receive free hearing screening

Over 500 persons with hearing impairments yesterday received free hearing screening during the Starkey Hearing Foundation’s first phase of its Guyana hearing mission initiative for 2018, at the National Exhibition Centre in Sophia.
According to a media release from the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP), First Lady, Sandra Granger, attended yesterday’s session and expressed deep gratitude for the services provided by the Foundation.
Head of Audiology in Guyana, Dr. Ruth Quaicoe, noted in the press release that a great burden had been lifted off those who could not afford audiological care.
“…The cost depends on how ….
Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets
HOUSTON, (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp’s $200 million write-down last month on abandoned ventures in Russia – once its next big frontier – points to challenges facing Chief Executive Darren Woods in his second year leading the world’s largest publicly traded oil producer.
US returns suspect in Cane Grove murder
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) returned Guyanese Anthony Bhupdeo here on March 1st in connection with a murder at Cane Grove.
Gunmen invade home of oil services company official
Armed bandits early yesterday morning invaded the Republic Park, East Bank Demerara house of the finance director of the company providing onshore services to ExxonMobil, and held him and his family at gunpoint and demanded valuables.
Man found dead in South Rd hotel
The lifeless body of a so far unidentified man was yesterday afternoon discovered in a room at the K&VC Hotel, South Road, Georgetown.
Man, 55, gets 30 years for rape of eight-year-old
Two men who sexually molested children in separate incidents—one indicted for rape and the other for sexual activity, were yesterday jailed for 30 and nine years respectively by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.