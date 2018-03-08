Prisoner flees from Suddie lock-ups

The police say they are making stringent efforts to recapture remanded prisoner Leon Price, 24, of Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast who escaped from the Suddie Police Station Lock-ups between 4 and 5.15 yesterday morning.
A release from the police yesterday said that the escapee was remanded to prison having been charged with simple larceny and three other offences and was required to make another court appearance yesterday at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.
An investigation has also been launched into the circumstances surrounding the escape.
Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets
HOUSTON, (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp’s $200 million write-down last month on abandoned ventures in Russia – once its next big frontier – points to challenges facing Chief Executive Darren Woods in his second year leading the world’s largest publicly traded oil producer.
US returns suspect in Cane Grove murder
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) returned Guyanese Anthony Bhupdeo here on March 1st in connection with a murder at Cane Grove.
Gunmen invade home of oil services company official
Armed bandits early yesterday morning invaded the Republic Park, East Bank Demerara house of the finance director of the company providing onshore services to ExxonMobil, and held him and his family at gunpoint and demanded valuables.
Man found dead in South Rd hotel
The lifeless body of a so far unidentified man was yesterday afternoon discovered in a room at the K&VC Hotel, South Road, Georgetown.
Man, 55, gets 30 years for rape of eight-year-old
Two men who sexually molested children in separate incidents—one indicted for rape and the other for sexual activity, were yesterday jailed for 30 and nine years respectively by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.