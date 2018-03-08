Public Service Dept unveils scholarship website

Current and prospective recipients of scholarships, as well as public servants desirous of academic and professional training will now be able to better access new and existing opportunities with the introduction of a scholarship website.

The website can be found at www.dps.gov.gy/scholarships .

The website was unveiled yesterday at the National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD) by the Department of the Public Service in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of the Presidency and other resource persons.

Designed and managed by the….