Public Service Dept unveils scholarship website

Current and prospective recipients of scholarships, as well as public servants desirous of academic and professional training will now be able to better access new and existing opportunities with the introduction of a scholarship website.
The website can be found at www.dps.gov.gy/scholarships .
The website was unveiled yesterday at the National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD) by the Department of the Public Service in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of the Presidency and other resource persons.
Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets
HOUSTON, (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp’s $200 million write-down last month on abandoned ventures in Russia – once its next big frontier – points to challenges facing Chief Executive Darren Woods in his second year leading the world’s largest publicly traded oil producer.
US returns suspect in Cane Grove murder
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) returned Guyanese Anthony Bhupdeo here on March 1st in connection with a murder at Cane Grove.
Gunmen invade home of oil services company official
Armed bandits early yesterday morning invaded the Republic Park, East Bank Demerara house of the finance director of the company providing onshore services to ExxonMobil, and held him and his family at gunpoint and demanded valuables.
Man found dead in South Rd hotel
The lifeless body of a so far unidentified man was yesterday afternoon discovered in a room at the K&VC Hotel, South Road, Georgetown.
Man, 55, gets 30 years for rape of eight-year-old
Two men who sexually molested children in separate incidents—one indicted for rape and the other for sexual activity, were yesterday jailed for 30 and nine years respectively by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.