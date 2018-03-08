US returns suspect in Cane Grove murder

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) returned Guyanese Anthony Bhupdeo here on March 1st in connection with a murder at Cane Grove.

Bhupdeo, 25, is the prime suspect in the New Year’s Day, 2016 fatal beating of Cane Grove cane harvester Deokumar Basdeo.

Local police had confirmed that Bhupdeo had fled to the United States following the incident. They had then sought the help of Interpol in tracking him down

According to a release yesterday from ICE, Bhupdeo was….