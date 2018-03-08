US returns suspect in Cane Grove murder

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) returned Guyanese Anthony Bhupdeo here on March 1st in connection with a murder at Cane Grove.
Bhupdeo, 25, is the prime suspect in the New Year’s Day, 2016 fatal beating of Cane Grove cane harvester Deokumar Basdeo.
Local police had confirmed that Bhupdeo had fled to the United States following the incident. They had then sought the help of Interpol in tracking him down
According to a release yesterday from ICE, Bhupdeo was….
Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets
HOUSTON, (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp’s $200 million write-down last month on abandoned ventures in Russia – once its next big frontier – points to challenges facing Chief Executive Darren Woods in his second year leading the world’s largest publicly traded oil producer.
Gunmen invade home of oil services company official
Armed bandits early yesterday morning invaded the Republic Park, East Bank Demerara house of the finance director of the company providing onshore services to ExxonMobil, and held him and his family at gunpoint and demanded valuables.
Man found dead in South Rd hotel
The lifeless body of a so far unidentified man was yesterday afternoon discovered in a room at the K&VC Hotel, South Road, Georgetown.
Man, 55, gets 30 years for rape of eight-year-old
Two men who sexually molested children in separate incidents—one indicted for rape and the other for sexual activity, were yesterday jailed for 30 and nine years respectively by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.
Over 500 receive free hearing screening
Over 500 persons with hearing impairments yesterday received free hearing screening during the Starkey Hearing Foundation’s first phase of its Guyana hearing mission initiative for 2018, at the National Exhibition Centre in Sophia.