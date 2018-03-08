Local News

Wedding house fatal wounding accused to stand trial

By Comments
Rajen Dindial

Rajen Dindial, who is accused of fatally wounding another man at a wedding house last year, was yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.

The charge against Dindial alleges that he, on September 3, 2017, at Grove Squatting Area, murdered Alston Henry.

During the continuation of the Preliminary Inquiry before Magistrate Judy Latchman, two police witnesses took to the stand.

Subsequent to the testimony of the officers, Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves closed the prosecution’s case against the accused.

Attorney Jed Vasconcellos then presented to the court closing arguments, stating that his client should not be called upon to answer to the charge of murder since there was no evidence implicating him.

In response, Prosecutor Gonsalves stated that a prima facie case for the offence of murder had been established against the accused.

Magistrate Latchman later adjourned the court for a few minutes then returned with a ruling.

The magistrate ruled that a prima facie case had been made out against the accused, and subsequently committed him to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Dindial will remain on remand until that time.

Comments  
More in Local News

Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets

HOUSTON,  (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp’s $200 million write-down last month on abandoned ventures in Russia – once its next big frontier – points to challenges facing Chief Executive Darren Woods in his second year leading the world’s largest publicly traded oil producer.

US returns suspect in Cane Grove murder

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) returned Guyanese Anthony Bhupdeo here on March 1st   in connection with a murder at Cane Grove.

Gunmen invade home of oil services company official

Armed bandits early yesterday morning invaded the Republic Park, East Bank Demerara house of the finance director of the company providing onshore services to ExxonMobil, and held him and his family at gunpoint and demanded valuables.

Man found dead in South Rd hotel

The lifeless body of a so far unidentified man was yesterday afternoon discovered in a room at the K&VC Hotel, South Road, Georgetown.

Man, 55, gets 30 years for rape of eight-year-old

Two men who sexually molested children in separate incidents—one indicted for rape and the other for sexual activity, were yesterday jailed for 30 and nine years respectively by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.

By ,
Around the Web

Subscribe

Not Ready to Subscribe ?

You can still join over other 15,000 subscribers and receive FREE breaking news alerts as they happen and the morning brief featuring top stories of the day. 

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×