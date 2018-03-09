Bishops’ High teacher charged, remanded over alleged sexual activity with child

Bishops’ High School teacher Coen Jackson was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with sexual activity with a child.
The charge against Jackson came after the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions advised the police to charge Jackson with the offence of sexual activity with a child by abusing a position of trust.
Jackson, 39, was brought before Magistrate Leron Daly, who read the charge during an in-camera hearing in Georgetown.
The charge against Jackson stated that between December, 2010 and May, 2011, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16, which is the age of consent in Guyana.
Jackson was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge.
He was subsequently remanded to prison. His next hearing is slated for March 15th.
Jackson, an economics teacher, has been accused of preying on his students and grooming them in preparation for sexual relationships.
Last November, an official complaint was made to the Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson by Cultural Policy Advisory Ruel Johnson against the teacher. On November 24th, the matter was handed over to the police after the Ministry of Education concluded its investigation.
