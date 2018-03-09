Jagdeo calls for transparency from Lindo massacre inquiry

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday called for transparency during the Lindo Creek massacre Commission of Inquiry (CoI), while warning that in-camera hearings present an opportunity for false stories to be created.

“I don’t understand what they are doing,” Jagdeo said, before noting that the absence of information about the in-camera hearings is worrying.

“That is where they can concoct stories,” he added, while noting that the evidence of such witnesses could destroy the reputations of innocent persons.

“At least be a bit transparent ….