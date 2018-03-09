Jagdeo calls for transparency from Lindo massacre inquiry

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday called for transparency during the Lindo Creek massacre Commission of Inquiry (CoI), while warning that in-camera hearings present an opportunity for false stories to be created.
“I don’t understand what they are doing,” Jagdeo said, before noting that the absence of information about the in-camera hearings is worrying.
“That is where they can concoct stories,” he added, while noting that the evidence of such witnesses could destroy the reputations of innocent persons.
“At least be a bit transparent ….
Pegasus launches US$100m expansion
A US$100M expansion plan for the Pegasus Hotel was last evening launched with Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin in agreement with proprietor Robert Badal that taxes levied on start-up investors are too stiff.
World famous Guyanese author Wilson Harris passes away at 96
World renowned Guyanese author, Sir Wilson Harris has died at 96. The celebrated author of 26 novels, numerous works of poetry, essays and speeches passed on in England yesterday where he has lived since 1959.
Bishops’ High teacher charged, remanded over alleged sexual activity with child
Bishops’ High School teacher Coen Jackson was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with sexual activity with a child.
Minimising political intrusion among proposals for reformed UG council
A proposal to minimise “political intrusion” in the University of Guyana’s Council through a revision of the overarching legislation was brought to the newly-appointed body yesterday.
Third man charged over Potoko Creek robbery
Three Berbice men have now been charged for the Potoko Creek, Berbice River robbery last Friday, which left two bandits dead after a shootout with the police.