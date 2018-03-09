Joe Singh appointed new UG Pro-Chancellor

Major General (Rtd) Joe Singh has been appointed the University of Guyana’s new Pro-Chancellor, by a unanimous vote.

The announcement was made at a press conference following the university’s first meeting of its new council yesterday.

Singh, who had been on the list of the Chancellor’s nominees for the council, yesterday thanked it for placing confidence in him and stated his intention to work to forward the interests of the university.

Last month, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced the composition of the university’s new council, which would operate for three years with effect from February 22nd, 2018.

The council was appointed despite objections from the unions at the University of Guyana over the selection process.

The university’s council now comprises Singh, Chancellor Nigel Harris, Vice Chancellor Ivelaw Griffith, Jacqueline Murray, Dr Paulette Bynoe, UGSS President Norwell Hinds, union representative Dr Jewel Thomas, Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Vibert Welch, Representative of the Ministry of Finance Sonya Roopnauth, Vincent Alexander, a yet to be named nominee from the parliamentary opposition, Jasmin Harris, Patrick DeGroot, Mariam Andrews, Alison Butters-Grant, Ivor English, Timothy Jonas, Dr. Navindranauth Rambarran, Dr. Marissa Seepersaud, Myrna Bernard and Registrar Nigel Gravesande serving as secretary.