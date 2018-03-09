Joe Singh appointed new UG Pro-Chancellor

Major General (Rtd) Joe Singh has been appointed the University of Guyana’s new Pro-Chancellor, by a unanimous vote.
The announcement was made at a press conference following the university’s first meeting of its new council yesterday.
Singh, who had been on the list of the Chancellor’s nominees for the council, yesterday thanked it for placing confidence in him and stated his intention to work to forward the interests of the university.
Last month, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced the composition of the university’s new council, which would operate for three years with effect from February 22nd, 2018.
The council was appointed despite objections from the unions at the University of Guyana over the selection process.
The university’s council now comprises Singh, Chancellor Nigel Harris, Vice Chancellor Ivelaw Griffith, Jacqueline Murray, Dr Paulette Bynoe, UGSS President Norwell Hinds, union representative Dr Jewel Thomas, Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Vibert Welch, Representative of the Ministry of Finance Sonya Roopnauth, Vincent Alexander, a yet to be named nominee from the parliamentary opposition, Jasmin Harris, Patrick DeGroot, Mariam Andrews, Alison Butters-Grant, Ivor English, Timothy Jonas, Dr. Navindranauth Rambarran, Dr. Marissa Seepersaud, Myrna Bernard and Registrar Nigel Gravesande serving as secretary.
Pegasus launches US$100m expansion
A US$100M expansion plan for the Pegasus Hotel was last evening launched with Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin in agreement with proprietor Robert Badal that taxes levied on start-up investors are too stiff.
World famous Guyanese author Wilson Harris passes away at 96
World renowned Guyanese author, Sir Wilson Harris has died at 96. The celebrated author of 26 novels, numerous works of poetry, essays and speeches passed on in England yesterday where he has lived since 1959.
Bishops’ High teacher charged, remanded over alleged sexual activity with child
Bishops’ High School teacher Coen Jackson was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with sexual activity with a child.
Minimising political intrusion among proposals for reformed UG council
A proposal to minimise “political intrusion” in the University of Guyana’s Council through a revision of the overarching legislation was brought to the newly-appointed body yesterday.
Third man charged over Potoko Creek robbery
Three Berbice men have now been charged for the Potoko Creek, Berbice River robbery last Friday, which left two bandits dead after a shootout with the police.