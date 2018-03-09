Members of family attacked in home invasion to leave country

Members of the family of a foreigner working in Guyana’s emerging oil sector are expected to leave the country following a home invasion and armed robbery on Wednesday that left them deeply traumatized.

Robert Albiez, the finance director at Guyana Shore Base Inc, which is providing onshore services to ExxonMobil, and his family were confronted by five men at their Republic Park home in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The ordeal occurred around 2.30 am when Albiez, his wife Catianna Albiez and their infant daughter were held at gunpoint by the masked bandits.

Two of the five men who ….