Pegasus launches US$100m expansion

A US$100M expansion plan for the Pegasus Hotel was last evening launched with Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin in agreement with proprietor Robert Badal that taxes levied on start-up investors are too stiff.
“I hope my friend Corlette is listening. How can you tax a business that’s not yet off the ground? It is not a good policy to tax what does not exist or what is being built.” Badal said as he addressed a cocktail in the Savannah Suite of his Pegasus Hotel where he launched the expansion project and where Guyana Revenue Authority’s Head of Project Coordination, Fitzroy Corlette stood.
“History will tell us that we cannot tax ourselves into prosperity…a project needs to be nurtured and strengthened until it becomes profitable and generates free cash flows, not being laden with taxes”, he added.
World famous Guyanese author Wilson Harris passes away at 96
World renowned Guyanese author, Sir Wilson Harris has died at 96. The celebrated author of 26 novels, numerous works of poetry, essays and speeches passed on in England yesterday where he has lived since 1959.
Bishops’ High teacher charged, remanded over alleged sexual activity with child
Bishops’ High School teacher Coen Jackson was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with sexual activity with a child.
Minimising political intrusion among proposals for reformed UG council
A proposal to minimise “political intrusion” in the University of Guyana’s Council through a revision of the overarching legislation was brought to the newly-appointed body yesterday.
Third man charged over Potoko Creek robbery
Three Berbice men have now been charged for the Potoko Creek, Berbice River robbery last Friday, which left two bandits dead after a shootout with the police.
Members of family attacked in home invasion to leave country
Members of the family of a foreigner working in Guyana’s emerging oil sector are expected to leave the country following a home invasion and armed robbery on Wednesday that left them deeply traumatized.