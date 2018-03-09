Saving Pike St family was priority, hero fireman says

Firefighter Dwayne Waldron, who rushed into a burning Pike Street, Kitty house on Wednesday morning without safety gear to rescue a family, says that the only thing that came to mind at the time was getting the family to safety.

A video of Waldron’s valiant efforts went viral on social media yesterday and he has since received praise for storming into one of the four buildings that was razed to rescue a woman and her three children.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Waldron said that he has been in the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) for more than 15 years and is trained in Chemical Response, Fire Investigation, and Fire Prevention. He is currently in charge of the Information Technology Department.

Waldron was riding the ….