Third man charged over Potoko Creek robbery

Rhondell Crawford

Three Berbice men have now been charged for the Potoko Creek, Berbice River robbery last Friday, which left two bandits dead after a shootout with the police.

Timothy Sampson, 30, of Lot 12, Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice, and Lawrence Vanlewin, 24, a father of two, of Sandhill, Berbice River, appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where they were jointly charged with  robbery under arms. A third man, Rhondell Crawford, 21, of Betsy Ground Village, East Canje Berbice yesterday appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore where he was read the said charge.

The charge read that the trio while in the company of others on Friday, March 2, 2018 at Potoko Creek, Canje River robbed Bharrat Mahadeo of one solar panel worth $75,000, 24 sheep valued at $1.2 million, 15 ducks valued at $30,000, one horse bit valued at $10,000, four lengths of rope valued at $24,000, two torchlights valued at $4,000, one cutlass worth $2,000, one radio worth $2,500 and one Nokia cellphone worth $5,000 property of Krishna Persaud.

Meanwhile, Police Prosecutor, Bernard Brown ….

