Third man charged over Potoko Creek robbery

Three Berbice men have now been charged for the Potoko Creek, Berbice River robbery last Friday, which left two bandits dead after a shootout with the police.
Timothy Sampson, 30, of Lot 12, Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice, and Lawrence Vanlewin, 24, a father of two, of Sandhill, Berbice River, appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where they were jointly charged with robbery under arms. A third man, Rhondell Crawford, 21, of Betsy Ground Village, East Canje Berbice yesterday appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore where he was read the said charge.
The charge read that the trio while in the company of others on Friday, March 2, 2018 at Potoko Creek, Canje River robbed Bharrat Mahadeo of one solar panel worth $75,000, 24 sheep valued at $1.2 million, 15 ducks valued at $30,000, one horse bit valued at $10,000, four lengths of rope valued at $24,000, two torchlights valued at $4,000, one cutlass worth $2,000, one radio worth $2,500 and one Nokia cellphone worth $5,000 property of Krishna Persaud.
Meanwhile, Police Prosecutor, Bernard Brown ….
Pegasus launches US$100m expansion
A US$100M expansion plan for the Pegasus Hotel was last evening launched with Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin in agreement with proprietor Robert Badal that taxes levied on start-up investors are too stiff.
World famous Guyanese author Wilson Harris passes away at 96
World renowned Guyanese author, Sir Wilson Harris has died at 96. The celebrated author of 26 novels, numerous works of poetry, essays and speeches passed on in England yesterday where he has lived since 1959.
Bishops’ High teacher charged, remanded over alleged sexual activity with child
Bishops’ High School teacher Coen Jackson was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with sexual activity with a child.
Minimising political intrusion among proposals for reformed UG council
A proposal to minimise “political intrusion” in the University of Guyana’s Council through a revision of the overarching legislation was brought to the newly-appointed body yesterday.
Members of family attacked in home invasion to leave country
Members of the family of a foreigner working in Guyana’s emerging oil sector are expected to leave the country following a home invasion and armed robbery on Wednesday that left them deeply traumatized.