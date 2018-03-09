UG allocates 10 acres for Guyana law school

The University of Guyana has allocated 10 acres of land to serve as the site for the proposed JOF Haynes Law School, Vice Chancellor Ivelaw Griffith announced yesterday.

Chancellor E Nigel Harris, during a press briefing held at the Education Lecture Theatre yesterday, stated that the land is already available for construction to begin.

In November, Attorney General Basil Williams SC had said that construction of the proposed local law school would commence once the University of Guyana identified the spot at the Turkeyen Campus, where it will be located.

