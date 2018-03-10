Chronicle Board for emergency meeting on termination of Hinds, Lewis as columnists

Chair of the Guyana Chronicle board, Geeta Chandan-Edmond last night said that there will be an emergency meeting today on a decision by Editor-in-Chief of the state newspaper Nigel Williams to discontinue columns from political scientist Dr. David Hinds and trade unionist Lincoln Lewis.

“The board did not sanction this decision,” Chandan-Edmond told Stabroek, before adding that “the gravity of the situation warrants an emergency meeting at which a way forward will be discussed.”

“It’s a meeting with a single agenda. We first have to establish whether we can rescind i.e. do we have those powers as a board or do those decisions lie solely with the Editor-in-Chief and then move on with the discussion,” she further explained.

The decision, ….